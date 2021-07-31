AMKOR TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AMKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Amkor Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMKOR TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMKR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amkor Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amkor Technology stock.

FACEBOOK (NASDAQ:FB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook has generated $10.09 earnings per share over the last year ($11.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Earnings for Facebook are expected to grow by 17.66% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $15.52 per share. Facebook has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FACEBOOK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FB)

42 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Facebook in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 36 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Facebook stock.

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE (NYSE:CMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Capstead Mortgage has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for Capstead Mortgage are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.63 per share. Capstead Mortgage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LENDINGTREE (NASDAQ:TREE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year (($3.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LendingTree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.21) to $2.75 per share. LendingTree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENDINGTREE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TREE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LendingTree in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LendingTree stock.

