, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Earnings results for Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

Weis Markets last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Weis Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Dividend Strength: Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weis Markets has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

In the past three months, Weis Markets insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.00% of the stock of Weis Markets is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 37.89% of the stock of Weis Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK



The P/E ratio of Weis Markets is 12.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Weis Markets is 12.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.35. Weis Markets has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

