RANGE RESOURCES (NYSE:RRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year (($3.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Range Resources are expected to grow by 29.55% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.71 per share. Range Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANGE RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RRC)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Range Resources in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Range Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB (NYSE:BMY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year (($2.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bristol-Myers Squibb are expected to grow by 8.19% in the coming year, from $7.45 to $8.06 per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bristol-Myers Squibb stock.

ALERUS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ALRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($3.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Alerus Financial are expected to decrease by -18.58% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $1.84 per share. Alerus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALERUS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alerus Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Alerus Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CORT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($0.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for Corcept Therapeutics are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.00 per share. Corcept Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CORT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corcept Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corcept Therapeutics stock.

