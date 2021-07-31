CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CDNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.1. Earnings for Cadence Design Systems are expected to grow by 13.81% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.72 per share. Cadence Design Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadence Design Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cadence Design Systems stock.

COASTAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Coastal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coastal Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Coastal Financial stock.

COWEN (NASDAQ:COWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen has generated $11.37 earnings per share over the last year ($11.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Earnings for Cowen are expected to decrease by -25.66% in the coming year, from $8.65 to $6.43 per share. Cowen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cowen in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cowen stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year (($2.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 2U are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.71) to ($1.49) per share. 2U has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 2U in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 2U stock.

