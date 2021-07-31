TRINET GROUP (NYSE:TNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($4.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.80 per share. TriNet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRINET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNET)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriNet Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” TriNet Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TNET, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TriNet Group

PFIZER (NYSE:PFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Pfizer are expected to decrease by -10.81% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $3.30 per share. Pfizer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PFIZER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PFE)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pfizer in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pfizer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pfizer

DYNEX CAPITAL (NYSE:DX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($15.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.1. Earnings for Dynex Capital are expected to grow by 0.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.91 per share. Dynex Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNEX CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynex Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dynex Capital stock.

Dynex Capital

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:SHEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.63. Shenandoah Telecommunications has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Shenandoah Telecommunications are expected to decrease by -65.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.35 per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHEN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Shenandoah Telecommunications