Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Woodward last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business earned $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year ($3.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. Earnings for Woodward are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.59 per share. Woodward has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Woodward will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7551758”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Woodward in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.35%. The high price target for WWD is $151.00 and the low price target for WWD is $108.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Woodward has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.83, Woodward has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $122.95. Woodward has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Woodward has a dividend yield of 0.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Woodward has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Woodward is 16.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Woodward will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.16% next year. This indicates that Woodward will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Woodward insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,524,983.00 in company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of Woodward is held by insiders. 79.01% of the stock of Woodward is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Woodward are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Woodward is 38.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Woodward is 38.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.42. Woodward has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Woodward has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

