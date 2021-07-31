HASBRO (NASDAQ:HAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Earnings for Hasbro are expected to grow by 12.22% in the coming year, from $4.50 to $5.05 per share. Hasbro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HASBRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HAS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hasbro in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hasbro stock.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:FRAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services last issued its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Franklin Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES? (NASDAQ:FRAF)

ALTABANCORP (NASDAQ:ALTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year ($2.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for Altabancorp are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.32 per share. Altabancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTABANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALTA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altabancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Altabancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALTA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AGIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.74) earnings per share over the last year ($22.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1. Earnings for Agios Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($6.59) per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGIO)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGIO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

