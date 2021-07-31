Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Earnings results for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. Its revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has generated ($1.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ZoomInfo Technologies are expected to grow by 30.30% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.43 per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. ZoomInfo Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.95%. The high price target for ZI is $72.00 and the low price target for ZI is $46.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ZoomInfo Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.82, ZoomInfo Technologies has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $54.26. ZoomInfo Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. ZoomInfo Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

In the past three months, ZoomInfo Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $400,537,392.00 in company stock. 24.77% of the stock of ZoomInfo Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.36% of the stock of ZoomInfo Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI



Earnings for ZoomInfo Technologies are expected to grow by 30.30% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of ZoomInfo Technologies is -1,356.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ZoomInfo Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 5.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ZoomInfo Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 22.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

