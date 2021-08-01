CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for Cathay General Bancorp are expected to grow by 2.02% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $3.54 per share. Cathay General Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATY)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cathay General Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cathay General Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CATY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cathay General Bancorp

EQUINIX (NASDAQ:EQIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $5.27. Equinix has generated $24.76 earnings per share over the last year ($4.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.5. Earnings for Equinix are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $24.61 to $26.91 per share. Equinix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUINIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EQIX)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equinix in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Equinix stock.

Equinix

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:OIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oil States International has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($1.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oil States International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($0.26) per share. Oil States International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OIS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oil States International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Oil States International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oil States International

REALOGY (NYSE:RLGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Earnings for Realogy are expected to decrease by -3.44% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $2.53 per share. Realogy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REALOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLGY)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Realogy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Realogy stock.

Realogy