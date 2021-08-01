LINCOLN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:LECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year ($3.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Earnings for Lincoln Electric are expected to grow by 13.96% in the coming year, from $5.66 to $6.45 per share. Lincoln Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINCOLN ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LECO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lincoln Electric stock.

CIRRUS LOGIC (NASDAQ:CRUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year ($3.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Cirrus Logic are expected to grow by 11.08% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.31 per share. Cirrus Logic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIRRUS LOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRUS)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cirrus Logic in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cirrus Logic stock.

TEXTRON (NYSE:TXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TXT)

Textron last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year ($1.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Earnings for Textron are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.77 per share. Textron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXTRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TXT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Textron in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Textron stock.

CTO REALTY GROWTH (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($16.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. Earnings for CTO Realty Growth are expected to grow by 6.42% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $4.31 per share. CTO Realty Growth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CTO REALTY GROWTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTO Realty Growth in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CTO Realty Growth stock.

