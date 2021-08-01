MID PENN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Mid Penn Bancorp are expected to decrease by -30.30% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $2.07 per share. Mid Penn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MID PENN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mid Penn Bancorp stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:HIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year ($4.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Earnings for The Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 41.98% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $6.73 per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIG)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hartford Financial Services Group stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group

MERCK & CO., INC. (NYSE:MRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year ($2.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Earnings for Merck & Co., Inc. are expected to grow by 13.13% in the coming year, from $5.56 to $6.29 per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCK & CO., INC. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MRK)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merck & Co., Inc. in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merck & Co., Inc. stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

TRIMAS (NASDAQ:TRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year (($1.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TriMas are expected to grow by 14.75% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.49 per share. TriMas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRIMAS? (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wall Street analysts have given TriMas a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but TriMas wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.