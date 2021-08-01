AXIS CAPITAL (NYSE:AXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital last posted its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. AXIS Capital has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Earnings for AXIS Capital are expected to grow by 8.84% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.80 per share. AXIS Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXIS CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AXIS Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AXIS Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AXS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AXIS Capital

INGEVITY (NYSE:NGVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year ($4.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for Ingevity are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $5.32 to $5.98 per share. Ingevity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INGEVITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NGVT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingevity in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ingevity stock.

Ingevity

ERIE INDEMNITY (NASDAQ:ERIE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. Erie Indemnity has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($5.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $6.33 per share. Erie Indemnity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ERIE INDEMNITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ERIE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Erie Indemnity in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Erie Indemnity stock.

Erie Indemnity

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HWBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HAWTHORN BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:HWBK)

