CORNING (NYSE:GLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLW)

Corning last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Earnings for Corning are expected to grow by 13.27% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.39 per share. Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corning in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Corning stock.

VERTIV (NYSE:VRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.5. Earnings for Vertiv are expected to grow by 15.32% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.28 per share. Vertiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VRT)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertiv in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertiv stock.

YUM! BRANDS (NYSE:YUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year ($3.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Earnings for Yum! Brands are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $4.14 to $4.60 per share. Yum! Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUM! BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YUM)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yum! Brands in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Yum! Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YUM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PBF LOGISTICS (NYSE:PBFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. PBF Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PBF LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBFX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PBF Logistics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PBF Logistics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBFX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

