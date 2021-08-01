INVESCO (NYSE:IVZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invesco has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Invesco are expected to grow by 4.79% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.06 per share. Invesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IVZ)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invesco in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Invesco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IVZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP (NYSE:NYCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for New York Community Bancorp are expected to grow by 1.64% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.24 per share. New York Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NYCB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New York Community Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” New York Community Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NYCB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TELEFLEX (NYSE:TFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year ($5.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.5. Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 15.28% in the coming year, from $12.76 to $14.71 per share. Teleflex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEFLEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFX)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teleflex in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teleflex stock.

HOMETRUST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HTBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.83. HomeTrust Bancshares has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. HomeTrust Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOMETRUST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTBI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” HomeTrust Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HTBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

