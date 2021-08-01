THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (NYSE:SHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year ($7.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Earnings for The Sherwin-Williams are expected to grow by 13.86% in the coming year, from $9.45 to $10.76 per share. The Sherwin-Williams has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHW)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Sherwin-Williams in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Sherwin-Williams stock.

PEGASYSTEMS (NASDAQ:PEGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.61) per share. Pegasystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEGASYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEGA)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pegasystems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pegasystems stock.

CARRIER GLOBAL (NYSE:CARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for Carrier Global are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.32 per share. Carrier Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARRIER GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CARR)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carrier Global in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carrier Global stock.

KEARNY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:KRNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Kearny Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEARNY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRNY)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kearny Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kearny Financial stock.

