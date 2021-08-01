FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:FSFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.59. First Savings Financial Group has generated $14.04 earnings per share over the last year ($21.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Earnings for First Savings Financial Group are expected to decrease by -44.75% in the coming year, from $13.81 to $7.63 per share. First Savings Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSFG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Savings Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Savings Financial Group stock.

First Savings Financial Group

EXACT SCIENCES (NASDAQ:EXAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.31. Exact Sciences has generated ($1.38) earnings per share over the last year (($5.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exact Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($2.57) per share. Exact Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXACT SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXAS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exact Sciences in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Exact Sciences stock.

Exact Sciences

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year ($2.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Earnings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are expected to grow by 15.24% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.63 per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BUD)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BUD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

GRIFFON (NYSE:GFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Griffon are expected to grow by 12.57% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.15 per share. Griffon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRIFFON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GFF)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Griffon in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Griffon stock.

Griffon