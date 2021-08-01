CHEMED (NYSE:CHE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed last posted its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Its revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has generated $18.08 earnings per share over the last year ($20.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Earnings for Chemed are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $17.51 to $19.30 per share. Chemed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chemed in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chemed stock.

TRAVEL + LEISURE (NYSE:TNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Travel + Leisure are expected to grow by 55.42% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $5.02 per share. Travel + Leisure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVEL + LEISURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travel + Leisure in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Travel + Leisure stock.

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year (($1.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liberty Global are expected to decrease by -24.73% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.40 per share.

IS LIBERTY GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Liberty Global stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LBTYA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CARTER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:CARE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. Carter Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Carter Bankshares are expected to grow by 23.15% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.33 per share. Carter Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARTER BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CARE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carter Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Carter Bankshares stock.

