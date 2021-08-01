EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (NYSE:EQR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. Earnings for Equity Residential are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.00 per share. Equity Residential has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY RESIDENTIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQR)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity Residential in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Equity Residential stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equity Residential

WEST FRASER TIMBER (NYSE:WFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. West Fraser Timber has generated $9.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for West Fraser Timber are expected to decrease by -56.07% in the coming year, from $27.09 to $11.90 per share. West Fraser Timber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEST FRASER TIMBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WFG)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for West Fraser Timber in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” West Fraser Timber stock.

West Fraser Timber

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International has generated $25.72 earnings per share over the last year ($27.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.1. Earnings for Mettler-Toledo International are expected to grow by 6.80% in the coming year, from $31.90 to $34.07 per share. Mettler-Toledo International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTD)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mettler-Toledo International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mettler-Toledo International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mettler-Toledo International

ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:ABTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($3.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for Allegiance Bancshares are expected to decrease by -19.20% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $2.82 per share. Allegiance Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegiance Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Allegiance Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Allegiance Bancshares