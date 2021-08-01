INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:IRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.4. Earnings for Independence Realty Trust are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. Independence Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IRT)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independence Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Independence Realty Trust stock.

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) (NYSE:BSBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm earned $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Banco Santander (Brasil) are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.80 per share. Banco Santander (Brasil) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL)? (NYSE:BSBR)

INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES (NASDAQ:IEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives are expected to grow by 182.35% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.96 per share. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IEA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock.

WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:WRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are expected to decrease by -12.73% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $0.96 per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

