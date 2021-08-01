MATADOR RESOURCES (NYSE:MTDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business earned $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Matador Resources has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year (($5.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Matador Resources are expected to grow by 32.66% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.94 per share. Matador Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATADOR RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTDR)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matador Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Matador Resources stock.

SPIRIT AIRLINES (NYSE:SAVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm earned $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines has generated ($8.48) earnings per share over the last year (($5.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spirit Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.98) to $2.14 per share. Spirit Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAVE)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit Airlines in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Spirit Airlines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE (NYSE:BSAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile last released its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm earned $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Banco Santander-Chile are expected to grow by 7.25% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.07 per share. Banco Santander-Chile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSAC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander-Chile in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Santander-Chile stock.

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT (NYSE:AAIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Arlington Asset Investment has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Earnings for Arlington Asset Investment are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share.

IS ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAIC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arlington Asset Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arlington Asset Investment stock.

