CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CZWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm earned $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Citizens Community Bancorp are expected to decrease by -32.08% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.08 per share. Citizens Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP? (NASDAQ:CZWI)

DUKE REALTY (NYSE:DRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.0. Earnings for Duke Realty are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.82 per share. Duke Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUKE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRE)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duke Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Duke Realty stock.

AMERICAN TOWER (NYSE:AMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.62. American Tower has generated $8.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.6. Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 7.72% in the coming year, from $9.20 to $9.91 per share. American Tower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN TOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMT)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Tower in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Tower stock.

THE BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for The Bancorp are expected to grow by 15.91% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $2.04 per share. The Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBBK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bancorp stock.

