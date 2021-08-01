MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:MLCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has generated ($2.49) earnings per share over the last year (($2.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to $0.55 per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLCO)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock.

SILGAN (NASDAQ:SLGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 4.73% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $3.54 per share. Silgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILGAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLGN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silgan in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silgan stock.

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:CPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.97. Camden Property Trust has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.4. Earnings for Camden Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $5.48 per share. Camden Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camden Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Camden Property Trust stock.

PROFESSIONAL (NASDAQ:PFHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm earned $19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Professional has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for Professional are expected to decrease by -20.86% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.29 per share.

IS PROFESSIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFHD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Professional in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Professional stock.

