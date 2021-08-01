NAVIENT (NASDAQ:NAVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($4.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Earnings for Navient are expected to decrease by -21.24% in the coming year, from $4.19 to $3.30 per share. Navient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NAVI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navient in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Navient stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NAVI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Navient

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:CNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($3.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Earnings for CNO Financial Group are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.23 per share. CNO Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNO FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNO Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CNO Financial Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CNO Financial Group

FIRST SOLAR (NASDAQ:FSLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($4.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Earnings for First Solar are expected to decrease by -23.04% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $3.34 per share. First Solar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST SOLAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSLR)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Solar in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Solar stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Solar

AXCELLA HEALTH (NASDAQ:AXLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Axcella Health has generated ($1.78) earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Axcella Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.77) to ($2.15) per share. Axcella Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXCELLA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXLA)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axcella Health in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axcella Health stock.

Axcella Health