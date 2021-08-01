SIRIUS XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Sirius XM are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.32 per share. Sirius XM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIRIUS XM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIRI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sirius XM in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sirius XM stock.

Sirius XM

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México are expected to grow by 11.27% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.79 per share. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSMX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:SWKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year ($7.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for Skyworks Solutions are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $9.13 to $9.66 per share. Skyworks Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWKS)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skyworks Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Skyworks Solutions stock.

Skyworks Solutions

HAWKINS (NASDAQ:HWKN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Hawkins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAWKINS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HWKN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hawkins in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hawkins stock.

Hawkins