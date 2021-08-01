PARK NATIONAL (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National has generated $7.71 earnings per share over the last year ($9.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Park National are expected to decrease by -18.96% in the coming year, from $8.81 to $7.14 per share. Park National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARK NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Park National in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Park National stock.

Park National

FORD MOTOR (NYSE:F) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for Ford Motor are expected to grow by 42.74% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.77 per share. Ford Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORD MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:F)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ford Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ford Motor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in F, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ford Motor

LSB INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LXU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The business earned $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. LSB Industries has generated ($3.49) earnings per share over the last year (($3.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LSB Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to $0.24 per share. LSB Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LSB INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:LXU)

Wall Street analysts have given LSB Industries a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but LSB Industries wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

WORLD FUEL SERVICES (NYSE:INT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Earnings for World Fuel Services are expected to grow by 66.20% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $2.36 per share. World Fuel Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORLD FUEL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for World Fuel Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” World Fuel Services stock.

World Fuel Services