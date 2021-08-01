MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MSVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $1.97 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Mid-Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DYNATRACE (NYSE:DT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.7. Earnings for Dynatrace are expected to grow by 42.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.57 per share. Dynatrace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNATRACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DT)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynatrace in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dynatrace stock.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES (NYSE:EW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.2. Earnings for Edwards Lifesciences are expected to grow by 14.55% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.52 per share. Edwards Lifesciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EW)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edwards Lifesciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Edwards Lifesciences stock.

US ECOLOGY (NASDAQ:ECOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company earned $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year (($2.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for US Ecology are expected to grow by 69.51% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.39 per share. US Ecology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS US ECOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ECOL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for US Ecology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” US Ecology stock.

