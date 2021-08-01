NBT BANCORP (NASDAQ:NBTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($3.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for NBT Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.32% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $2.82 per share. NBT Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NBT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBTB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NBT Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NBT Bancorp stock.

NBT Bancorp

TE CONNECTIVITY (NYSE:TEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity has generated $4.26 earnings per share over the last year ($3.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Earnings for TE Connectivity are expected to grow by 8.93% in the coming year, from $6.16 to $6.71 per share. TE Connectivity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TE CONNECTIVITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TE Connectivity in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TE Connectivity stock.

TE Connectivity

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FNWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $16.19 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. First Northwest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP? (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Wall Street analysts have given First Northwest Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but First Northwest Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

RANPAK (NYSE:PACK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90 million for the quarter. Ranpak has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Ranpak has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANPAK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PACK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ranpak in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ranpak stock.

Ranpak