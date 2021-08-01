DTE ENERGY (NYSE:DTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy has generated $7.19 earnings per share over the last year ($7.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Earnings for DTE Energy are expected to grow by 2.07% in the coming year, from $5.81 to $5.93 per share. DTE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DTE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DTE)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DTE Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DTE Energy stock.

CAMECO (NYSE:CCJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Cameco has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cameco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.37 per share. Cameco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCJ)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cameco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cameco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VALERO ENERGY (NYSE:VLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy has generated ($3.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Valero Energy are expected to grow by 2,440.91% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $5.59 per share. Valero Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALERO ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VLO)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valero Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Valero Energy stock.

SUNCOKE ENERGY (NYSE:SXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business earned $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Earnings for SunCoke Energy are expected to grow by 11.76% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.57 per share. SunCoke Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNCOKE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SXC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SunCoke Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SunCoke Energy stock.

