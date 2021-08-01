GRAPHIC PACKAGING (NYSE:GPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Earnings for Graphic Packaging are expected to grow by 24.62% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.62 per share. Graphic Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAPHIC PACKAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graphic Packaging in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Graphic Packaging stock.

ALKERMES (NASDAQ:ALKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alkermes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.70 per share. Alkermes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALKERMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALKS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alkermes in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Alkermes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALKS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Earnings for QIAGEN are expected to decrease by -14.81% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.07 per share. QIAGEN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QIAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QGEN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QIAGEN in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” QIAGEN stock.

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PFBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $19.29 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7.

