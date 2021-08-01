MICROSOFT (NASDAQ:MSFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business earned $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Its revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year ($7.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Earnings for Microsoft are expected to grow by 7.78% in the coming year, from $7.71 to $8.31 per share. Microsoft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICROSOFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSFT)

32 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Microsoft in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 29 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Microsoft stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UDR)

UDR last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. UDR has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.0. Earnings for UDR are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.10 per share. UDR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UDR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UDR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UDR in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UDR stock.

ATLASSIAN (NASDAQ:TEAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year (($3.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atlassian are expected to decrease by -83.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.04 per share. Atlassian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLASSIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TEAM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlassian in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlassian stock.

ASPEN AEROGELS (NYSE:ASPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aspen Aerogels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.63) per share. Aspen Aerogels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN AEROGELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASPN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Aerogels in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aspen Aerogels stock.

