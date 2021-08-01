BOSTON PROPERTIES (NYSE:BXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business earned $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Earnings for Boston Properties are expected to grow by 9.04% in the coming year, from $6.53 to $7.12 per share. Boston Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXP)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Boston Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BXP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Boston Properties

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:VAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($4.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide are expected to grow by 119.91% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $9.72 per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VAC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

FORTIVE (NYSE:FTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year ($4.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Earnings for Fortive are expected to grow by 9.54% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $2.87 per share. Fortive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTV)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortive in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortive stock.

Fortive

THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND (NASDAQ:FLIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year ($1.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for The First of Long Island are expected to grow by 2.16% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $1.89 per share. The First of Long Island has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLIC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The First of Long Island in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The First of Long Island stock.

The First of Long Island