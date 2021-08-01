NATIONAL BANK (NYSE:NBHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for National Bank are expected to decrease by -10.73% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $2.58 per share. National Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NBHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Bank in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” National Bank stock.

National Bank

BARCLAYS (NYSE:BCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays last posted its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year ($0.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for Barclays are expected to grow by 1.44% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.41 per share. Barclays has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARCLAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCS)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barclays in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Barclays stock.

Barclays

(NASDAQ:IPA)

IS IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IPA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IPA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:CRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year (($4.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carpenter Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $1.24 per share. Carpenter Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carpenter Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Carpenter Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Carpenter Technology