COSTAR GROUP (NASDAQ:CSGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group last posted its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.4. Earnings for CoStar Group are expected to grow by 30.30% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.29 per share. CoStar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COSTAR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSGP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoStar Group in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CoStar Group stock.

CYRUSONE (NASDAQ:CONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.92. CyrusOne has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.6. Earnings for CyrusOne are expected to grow by 6.08% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $4.19 per share. CyrusOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYRUSONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CONE)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyrusOne in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CyrusOne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CONE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HILTON WORLDWIDE (NYSE:HLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hilton Worldwide are expected to grow by 132.37% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $4.02 per share. Hilton Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILTON WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLT)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilton Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hilton Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MRC GLOBAL (NYSE:MRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year (($3.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MRC Global are expected to grow by 337.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.70 per share. MRC Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MRC GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MRC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MRC Global in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MRC Global stock.

