NORTHRIM BANCORP (NASDAQ:NRIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year ($6.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Earnings for Northrim BanCorp are expected to decrease by -36.78% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $3.30 per share. Northrim BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.40 earnings per share over the last year ($10.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. Earnings for Teledyne Technologies are expected to grow by 19.78% in the coming year, from $12.89 to $15.44 per share. Teledyne Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teledyne Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Teledyne Technologies stock.

ASTRAZENECA (NASDAQ:AZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Earnings for AstraZeneca are expected to grow by 31.40% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $3.39 per share. AstraZeneca has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASTRAZENECA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AstraZeneca in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AstraZeneca stock.

VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:VCRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vocera Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.10) per share. Vocera Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VCRA)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vocera Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vocera Communications stock.

