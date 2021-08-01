BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:BDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Brandywine Realty Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Earnings for Brandywine Realty Trust are expected to grow by 5.15% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.43 per share. Brandywine Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BDN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brandywine Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BDN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust

EQUINOR ASA (NYSE:EQNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year (($0.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Equinor ASA are expected to decrease by -10.95% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $2.44 per share. Equinor ASA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUINOR ASA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQNR)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equinor ASA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equinor ASA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equinor ASA

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES (NASDAQ:SGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Superior Group of Companies are expected to grow by 36.73% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $2.01 per share. Superior Group of Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Superior Group of Companies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Superior Group of Companies stock.

Superior Group of Companies

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:NTCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.0. Earnings for NetScout Systems are expected to grow by 15.83% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.39 per share. NetScout Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETSCOUT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTCT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NetScout Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NetScout Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NTCT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NetScout Systems