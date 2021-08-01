POLARIS (NYSE:PII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PII)

Polaris last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has generated $7.74 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Earnings for Polaris are expected to grow by 9.28% in the coming year, from $9.27 to $10.13 per share. Polaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLARIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PII)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Polaris in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Polaris stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:SIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year ($5.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Earnings for Selective Insurance Group are expected to decrease by -3.54% in the coming year, from $5.37 to $5.18 per share. Selective Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIGI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Selective Insurance Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Selective Insurance Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SIGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.94) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIBERTY GLOBAL? (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

MIX TELEMATICS (NYSE:MIXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Earnings for MiX Telematics are expected to grow by 21.28% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.57 per share. MiX Telematics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIX TELEMATICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MIXT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MiX Telematics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MiX Telematics stock.

