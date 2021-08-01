SHUTTERSTOCK (NYSE:SSTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company earned $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($2.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.1. Earnings for Shutterstock are expected to grow by 10.27% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.47 per share. Shutterstock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHUTTERSTOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SSTK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shutterstock in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shutterstock stock.

Shutterstock

HELMERICH & PAYNE (NYSE:HP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($2.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Helmerich & Payne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($1.24) per share. Helmerich & Payne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELMERICH & PAYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HP)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helmerich & Payne in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Helmerich & Payne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Helmerich & Payne

WEX (NYSE:WEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WEX)

WEX last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year (($5.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for WEX are expected to grow by 38.72% in the coming year, from $7.36 to $10.21 per share. WEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WEX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WEX in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” WEX stock.

WEX

LANTERN PHARMA (NASDAQ:LTRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Lantern Pharma has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lantern Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($1.42) per share. Lantern Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANTERN PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LTRN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lantern Pharma in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lantern Pharma stock.

Lantern Pharma