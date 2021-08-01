ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (NASDAQ:AMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Its revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.2. Earnings for Advanced Micro Devices are expected to grow by 28.80% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.46 per share. Advanced Micro Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMD)

28 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advanced Micro Devices in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Advanced Micro Devices stock.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:BMRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($4.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Earnings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 1,370.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $1.47 per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMRN)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA has generated $10.35 earnings per share over the last year ($11.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for KLA are expected to grow by 21.89% in the coming year, from $14.07 to $17.15 per share. KLA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KLAC)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KLA in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KLA stock.

DRIL-QUIP (NYSE:DRQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Dril-Quip has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dril-Quip are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to $0.06 per share. Dril-Quip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DRIL-QUIP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRQ)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dril-Quip in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dril-Quip stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DRQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

