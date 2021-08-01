HOMESTREET (NASDAQ:HMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year ($4.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for HomeStreet are expected to decrease by -8.28% in the coming year, from $4.59 to $4.21 per share. HomeStreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOMESTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HMST)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HomeStreet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” HomeStreet stock.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE (NASDAQ:ODFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year ($6.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.9. Earnings for Old Dominion Freight Line are expected to grow by 12.27% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $8.97 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODFL)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Old Dominion Freight Line stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:SFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $9.24 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Sound Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP? (NASDAQ:SFBC)

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP (NYSE:GWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year ($1.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Great Western Bancorp are expected to decrease by -11.46% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $2.78 per share. Great Western Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREAT WESTERN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GWB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Western Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Great Western Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GWB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

