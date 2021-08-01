HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES (NYSE:HIW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year ($2.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Earnings for Highwoods Properties are expected to grow by 4.96% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.81 per share. Highwoods Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Highwoods Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Highwoods Properties stock.

RYDER SYSTEM (NYSE:R) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:R)

Ryder System last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.4. Earnings for Ryder System are expected to grow by 5.75% in the coming year, from $5.91 to $6.25 per share. Ryder System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ryder System in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ryder System stock.

A. O. SMITH (NYSE:AOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for A. O. Smith are expected to grow by 16.24% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $3.15 per share. A. O. Smith has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for A. O. Smith in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” A. O. Smith stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVANS BANCORP (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($3.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Evans Bancorp are expected to decrease by -3.69% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.39 per share. Evans Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evans Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evans Bancorp stock.

