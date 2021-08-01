TELEFÔNICA BRASIL (NYSE:VIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for Telefônica Brasil are expected to grow by 16.95% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.69 per share.

IS TELEFÔNICA BRASIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VIV)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefônica Brasil in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Telefônica Brasil stock.

COLFAX (NYSE:CFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.9. Earnings for Colfax are expected to grow by 15.81% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.49 per share. Colfax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLFAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CFX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colfax in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Colfax stock.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES (NYSE:BIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $10.52 earnings per share over the last year ($135.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for Bio-Rad Laboratories are expected to decrease by -2.65% in the coming year, from $12.07 to $11.75 per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIO-RAD LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BIO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bio-Rad Laboratories stock.

TIDEWATER (NYSE:TDW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.27. The company earned $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($5.27) diluted earnings per share).

IS TIDEWATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tidewater in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tidewater stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TDW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

