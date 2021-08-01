RBB BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for RBB Bancorp are expected to grow by 4.56% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $2.75 per share. RBB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RBB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RBB Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RBB Bancorp stock.

HESS (NYSE:HES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HES)

Hess last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year (($1.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hess are expected to grow by 123.28% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $4.22 per share. Hess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HES)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hess in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hess stock.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION (NASDAQ:PATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Patriot Transportation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION? (NASDAQ:PATI)

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY (NASDAQ:PTEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year (($2.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Patterson-UTI Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.00) to ($1.28) per share. Patterson-UTI Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTEN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Patterson-UTI Energy stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy