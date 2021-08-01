TENABLE (NASDAQ:TENB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tenable are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.39) per share. Tenable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENABLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TENB)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenable in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tenable stock.

Tenable

INVESTORS BANCORP (NASDAQ:ISBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.32 per share. Investors Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTORS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ISBC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investors Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Investors Bancorp stock.

Investors Bancorp

GRIFOLS (NASDAQ:GRFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Grifols are expected to grow by 23.02% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.55 per share.

IS GRIFOLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRFS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grifols in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Grifols stock.

Grifols

SEANERGY MARITIME (NASDAQ:SHIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Seanergy Maritime are expected to grow by 72.22% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.31 per share. Seanergy Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEANERGY MARITIME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHIP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seanergy Maritime in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seanergy Maritime stock.

Seanergy Maritime