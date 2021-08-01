LAMB WESTON (NYSE:LW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year ($1.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. Earnings for Lamb Weston are expected to grow by 42.52% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $3.05 per share. Lamb Weston has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAMB WESTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LW)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lamb Weston in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lamb Weston stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year ($3.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 10.67% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $5.29 per share. ASGN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASGN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASGN in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ASGN stock.

THE CARLYLE GROUP (NASDAQ:CG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($5.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for The Carlyle Group are expected to grow by 17.49% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $3.09 per share. The Carlyle Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CARLYLE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CG)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Carlyle Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Carlyle Group stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DURECT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.16) per share. DURECT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DURECT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRRX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DURECT in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DURECT stock.

