WASTE MANAGEMENT (NYSE:WM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year ($3.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Earnings for Waste Management are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $5.36 per share. Waste Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASTE MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WM)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waste Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Waste Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MORNINGSTAR (NASDAQ:MORN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.9. Morningstar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MORNINGSTAR? (NASDAQ:MORN)

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:BAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International has generated $3.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Earnings for Baxter International are expected to grow by 14.77% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $4.04 per share. Baxter International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAXTER INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAX)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Baxter International in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Baxter International stock.

NAM TAI PROPERTY (NYSE:NTP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $69.05 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Nam Tai Property has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NAM TAI PROPERTY? (NYSE:NTP)

