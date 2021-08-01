HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:HSII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year (($1.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Heidrick & Struggles International are expected to grow by 5.92% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.22 per share. Heidrick & Struggles International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSII)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heidrick & Struggles International stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO (NYSE:FMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company earned $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fomento Económico Mexicano are expected to grow by 18.09% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.59 per share. Fomento Económico Mexicano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FMX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fomento Económico Mexicano stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano

ABEONA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ABEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Abeona Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.60) per share. Abeona Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABEONA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABEO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abeona Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Abeona Therapeutics stock.

Abeona Therapeutics

ELDORADO GOLD (NYSE:EGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Eldorado Gold are expected to grow by 47.06% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.75 per share. Eldorado Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELDORADO GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGO)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eldorado Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eldorado Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Eldorado Gold