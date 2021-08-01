MASIMO (NASDAQ:MASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year ($3.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.1. Earnings for Masimo are expected to grow by 15.67% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $4.43 per share. Masimo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASIMO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MASI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masimo in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masimo stock.

SILICON LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:SLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.50. Silicon Laboratories has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.5. Earnings for Silicon Laboratories are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.04 per share. Silicon Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICON LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLAB)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicon Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Silicon Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SLAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:ESS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $1.99. Essex Property Trust has generated $12.82 earnings per share over the last year ($6.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.6. Earnings for Essex Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.34% in the coming year, from $12.26 to $13.16 per share. Essex Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESS)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essex Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essex Property Trust stock.

TITAN INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Titan International are expected to grow by 195.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.59 per share. Titan International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TITAN INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Titan International in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Titan International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

