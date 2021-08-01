TRXADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TRxADE HEALTH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for TRxADE HEALTH are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.17 per share. TRxADE HEALTH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRXADE HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEDS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TRxADE HEALTH in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TRxADE HEALTH stock.

AVERY DENNISON (NYSE:AVY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year ($7.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Earnings for Avery Dennison are expected to grow by 6.62% in the coming year, from $8.76 to $9.34 per share. Avery Dennison has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVERY DENNISON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avery Dennison in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avery Dennison stock.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (NYSE:ICE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange has generated $4.51 earnings per share over the last year ($3.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for Intercontinental Exchange are expected to grow by 6.02% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $5.28 per share. Intercontinental Exchange has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ICE)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intercontinental Exchange in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intercontinental Exchange stock.

NEXA RESOURCES (NYSE:NEXA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business earned $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nexa Resources are expected to grow by 6.62% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.61 per share. Nexa Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEXA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nexa Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nexa Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEXA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

