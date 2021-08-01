UNIQURE (NASDAQ:QURE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year (($3.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for uniQure are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $1.94 to ($1.03) per share. uniQure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIQURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QURE)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for uniQure in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” uniQure stock.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:SPOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology has generated ($3.54) earnings per share over the last year (($3.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spotify Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($0.13) per share. Spotify Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPOT)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spotify Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Spotify Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORION GROUP (NYSE:ORN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Orion Group has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Orion Group are expected to grow by 51.35% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.56 per share. Orion Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orion Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orion Group stock.

BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP (NYSE:BSIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year ($9.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. Earnings for BrightSphere Investment Group are expected to grow by 38.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $2.08 per share. BrightSphere Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSIG)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BrightSphere Investment Group stock.

