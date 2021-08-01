STARBUCKS (NASDAQ:SBUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company earned $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Its revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.6. Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 20.47% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.59 per share. Starbucks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STARBUCKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBUX)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Starbucks in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Starbucks stock.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE (NYSE:MOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year ($12.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 22.12% in the coming year, from $13.38 to $16.34 per share. Molina Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLINA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOH)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molina Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Molina Healthcare stock.

KEURIG DR PEPPER (NASDAQ:KDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Earnings for Keurig Dr Pepper are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $1.76 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEURIG DR PEPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KDP)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Keurig Dr Pepper stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KDP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRIVAGO (NASDAQ:TRVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for trivago are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.04 per share. trivago has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIVAGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRVG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for trivago in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” trivago stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRVG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

